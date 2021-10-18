Madhya Pradesh: Jobat bypoll, BJP holds party meet

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state general secretary Suhas Bhagat chaired party leaders’ meet at Jobat in Alirajpur district.

He discussed party’s strategy for Jobat bypolls with deputy general secretary Hitanand Sharma and others.

BJP has pitted Congress turncoat Sulochana Rawat against the Congress candidate- Mahesh Patel. The Jobat Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidate. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of the then incumbent Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria due to Covid-19 infection. Rawat, has represented the Assembly constituency in 1998 and 2008.

Bhagat in his address said that polling centre and local chief have an important role in the election and BJP worker accepts the commitment while discharging his responsibilities.

Officials and workers should take Vijay Sankalp. Bhagat said that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in the state is doing many works for upliftment of poor and it’s our responsibilities to make voters aware about it. Sharma shared details with the office bearers and workers.

Alirajpur BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakral, BJP candidate from Jobat constituency Sulochana Rawat, state cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Govind Singh Rajput, MP Gajendra Singh Patel, MP Guman Singh Damor, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MP Yashpal Sisodia, Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Madhov Singh, Nagar Singh Chouhan, district president Anita Chauhan, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, Nirmala Bhuria, former MLA Kalu Singh Thakur, Vishal Rawat were on stage.

