Madhya Pradesh: Jitu Patwari alleges police of working for BJP; says actions being taken on behest of BJP's dictatorial government

The leader said, "I want to say to the BJP workers that the Congressmen who helped Silawat in the last election are now being booked. We all have our own ideology. They took objection when Silavat was in Congress and helped a BJP person in friendship. This is not a BJP-Congress fight. This is a fight for democracy. Where will the democracy be alive when the MLA is sold. If Tulsi can get votes after being sold, then all will start selling themselves. The people of Sanwer will defeat Tulsi Silavat by 20 thousand votes. We have visited many villages, BJP people themselves say that they will send BJP home for the way they have messed up."

Minister Patwari asked why the BJP organization should work for Tulsi Silavat. "Why should those who vote for BJP help them? If there is even a little water left in Tulsi Silavat, your government is there and you are a minister, give compensation of 40,000 rupees hectare to the farmers of Sanwer. Then we will assume that you are a minister. The way you sold the vote for your selfishness. What did the farmer do? The Kamal Nath government had reduced the electricity bills of the farmers. Now forgive the increased bills that have come."

Patwari said that people of BJP organize big events. "Many people had their meals when the CM came. The administration stood like servants with folded hands. The TI and police stood up like servants and workers with folded hands. On the other hand, in the President's tribute meeting, you filed cases against 40 Congressmen. Wrote more names of 50 people. The Congress party will not tolerate this."