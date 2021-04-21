Madhya Pradesh: Jhoot bole, Covid hoove, says Kailash Vijayvargiya after RaGa contracts virus

Indore: Taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Wednesday said that the former Congress president had claimed that he had cancelled all his scheduled public rallies in West Bengal but the fact is that there was no such schedule.“Rahul Gandhi had two rallies in West Bengal which he attended.

After that, there were no rallies of Gandhi so where the need for cancelling rallies does not arises,” he told reporters.When some media persons informed Vijayvargiya that Rahul Gandhi has contracted Covid-19, pat came his reply, “That’s what happen when a person lies.”

Order for 10K Remdesiver placed

Vijayvargiya held meeting with district administration officials and BJP leaders at Residency Kothi on Wednesday over Covid-19 situation in the city.After meeting, Vijayvargiya admitted that there is huge difference between supply and demand of Remdesivir injections and added that a bulk order of 10000 injection vials has been placed.

“Hopefully we will get the injection vials in three days,” he told media persons.Following suggestion by Vijayvargiya, district administration immediately supplied 1500 Remdesivir injections to different private hospitals in the city.

Vijayvargiya said that in the next 8 days, 1500 beds will be ready in different hospitals in the city. Of them, 100 beds will be ICU beds. On oxygen shortage, Vijayvargiya said the city currently requires 65 metric tonne of oxygen and in the days to come that the demand will reach 100 metric tonne. We are making efforts for arranging 125 metric tonnes oxygen for Indore. “100 tonne oxygen will be supplied by Reliance Industries. Apart from this, supply is also being supplied from Pithampur,” he said.

Indore medical infra under pressure

Vijayvargiya said that the medical infrastructure of Indore is over-burdened as patients from other nearby districts and villages are also coming here for treatment.“We need to ease out this pressure by innovate ways,” he said.Vijayvargiya suggested the expansion of health facilities in rural areas as well. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma will look after that issue.

Indore should lead by example

Terming Indore a “resilient city”, Vijayvargiya stated that Indore gave proof to that by clinching cleanest city tag for four times in a row. “Now, it’s time that Indore proves that in case of Covid-19 as well. Indore has to defeat Covid-19 and lead by example in the country,” he added. Vijayvargiya urged the people to support Janata curfew and help in breaking the Covid-19 chain. “People can help by ensuring that they remain indoors and do not come out until it is extremely important,” he added. Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapoor, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Mahendra Hardia, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive, Krishnamurari Moghe and Madhu Verma were also present in this meeting.