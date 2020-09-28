Madhya Pradesh: JEE Advance 2020 question papers released on jeeadv.ac.in; Click here for more details

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 question papers were released on its official website on Monday. Answer keys for the same are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted JEE Advanced on Sunday.

Question papers of Paper I and II are available on the website and students can download the same from jeeadv.ac.in to analyse their performance. As per JEE Advanced 2020 schedule, provisional answer keys will be released on September 29.

The question paper and the answer keys, once released, will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the answer keys, candidate’s response sheet will also be released for reference.

Based on the feedback received for the JEE Advanced answer keys, final answer keys will prepared and the papers will be evaluated based on this. JEE mentor Harpreet Singh said, “It is essential for students to go through papers now and be ready with their own answer keys for comparison.”

Least no of candidates in 3 years

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27. Around 1,60,000 candidates registered to appear for the exam which is the lowest number in the last three years.

JEE Advanced was conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rankings in the JEE Main were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

The JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared on October 5 after which the JOSAA counselling process will begin.

What was JEE Advanced Question Paper Pattern?

JEE Advanced 2020 was held for multiple-choice questions in a computer-based mode. The JEE Advanced 2020 consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Candidates seeking admission to the IITs were required to attempt both the papers. The time duration for each paper was three hours. Each question paper of JEE Advanced 2020 was divided into three sections -Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

“A total of 54 questions were asked in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with 18 questions in each subject,” JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said.

JEE Advanced 2020 results

As per schedule, JEE Advanced 2020 results will be announced on October 05, 2020, at 10 am. However, JEE Main 2020 September attempt results were announced late night and further NTA link was activated after 1 am. Hence, the dates might be re-scheduled for JEE advanced as well.