 Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Leader Dodiyar Booked For Pressurising Complainant Into Withdrawing FIR In Ratlam
Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Leader Dodiyar Booked For Pressurising Complainant Into Withdrawing FIR In Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): JAYS leader Kamleshwar Dodiyar, who is out on a bail, was booked by Station Road police in Ratlam for pressuring complainant’s family members into withdrawing their complaint.

Station Road police registered a zero FIR in the matter and transferred the case to Sarwan police station.

On November 21, 2022, a 29-year-old woman from a tribal-dominated village in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam district had lodged a complaint against Dodiyar accusing him of exploiting her sexually on the pretext of marriage. The complainant recorded her statement at Ratlam SP's office and based on that, police registered an FIR against Dodiyar under Section 376(2)(a) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

He was later arrested. As per the fresh police FIR, victim’s brother and family members claimed that after coming out of jail on bail, Dodiyar started threatening and pressuring them into withdraw the FIR against him.

