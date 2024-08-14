Madhya Pradesh: Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey Donates Ancestral Land For Dharamshala | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Rajendra Pandey donated six bighas of ancestral land in his home village, Sujapur, for the construction of a dharamshala for the Brahmin community. The land, valued at approximately Rs one crore was donated in memory of his father, the late Laxminarayan Pandey, a former MP.

The announcement was made during a family reunion ceremony of the Audhichya Brahmin Samaj, where Pandey encouraged the community to work together for the welfare of society. His act of philanthropy was met with gratitude and several community members pledged additional funds for the dharamshala construction, with donations totalling over Rs 14 lakh.

The society secretary, Kuldeep Bhatt, highlighted the year's activities and expressed hope that this donation would finally make the long-awaited dharamshala a reality.

The event, which saw the participation of many prominent community members, was conducted by Ashish Shikari, with Shalin Joshi offering thanks on behalf of the society. Pandey's contribution has inspired the community and construction of the dharamshala is expected to begin soon, with further donations already pouring in.