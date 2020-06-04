Madhya Pradesh: Jaora administration team makes people wear masks, collects Rs 7,500 as fines

Jaora: With multiple relaxations from the government during unlock 1.0 after four consecutive lockdowns, the locals are now relieved. However, the administration is continuing its proceedings on those who do not follow the guidelines. The administration collected Rs 7,500 as fine from the violators recently.

The team issued 52 challans to shopkeepers and bike riders for not wearing mask. They even distributed masks to them. Tuesday witnessed a lot more crowd than regular days, which caused traffic jam in some areas. Tehsildar Nityanand Pandey informed that they extracted spot fines from shopkeepers sans masks up to Rs 250. The violators received receipts under the name of a certain ‘Rogi Kalyan Samiti’. The authorities in the team made people wear masks with their hands.

Tehsildar Pandey said that the market shall remain open from 8 am to 8 pm. A curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am. SDM Rahul Dhote has announced that shops shall now closed at 7 pm only.

Chief municipal officer Dr Keshav Singh Sagar, station incharge Pramod Sahu, naib tehsildar Anand Jaiswal, patwari Pankaj Rathore and others were a part of the team.