Madhya Pradesh: Janpad Panchayat building inaugurated

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Janpad Panchayat building of Mahidpur Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday. Bhoomi pujan of expansion of Janpad Panchayat bhawan, and foundation of community sanitation complexes of 46-gram panchayats, worth Rs 1.78 crore was held under the chief hospitality of area MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan. Lease were distributed to 99 homeless persons in the tehsil’s premises.

Chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Priyanka Tagore said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, community sanitation complexes, costing Rs 3,88,000 each, will be constructed by the gram panchayats of the block area.

Janpad Panchayat’s president representative Narayan Singh Sisodiya, district panchayat member Kishore Mehta, members of janpad panchayat, public representatives, CMO Kailash Chandra Verma and others were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:10 AM IST