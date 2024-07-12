Madhya Pradesh: Janpad Members Protest Unequal Fund Distribution In Bhikangaon | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared in Bhikangaon as janpad members protested the unequal distribution of the 15th Finance Commission funds. Out of 25 janpads, 8 were left without any allocation, prompting a fervent response from the local leaders. Janpad members, led by Rajkumar Patel and Rajaram Tawar, gathered at the SDM office, voicing their grievances through slogans and a formal memorandum.

They demanded that SDM BS Kalesh halt the current distribution plan and ensure equal allocation across all janpads. The janpads of Bamnala, Selda, Ajangaon, Kajhar, Dodwa, Nuriyakhedi, Bhagwanpura and Banjhar were notably left out of the funding.

Patel and Tawar highlighted the inequalities, noting that even among the 17 janpads that received funds, the amounts varied significantly. The protest saw the participation of key figures such as Lalli Bana, Kailash Yadav, Ajay Verma, Vijay Patel and Hemant Thakur.

Following the protest, Bhikangaon janpad CEO, Pooja Malakar Saini, clarified, "The approval for the year 2023-24 has not been done for my tenure. Only the amount has been released by me." Meanwhile, the call for equitable distribution continues to resonate among the district members, as they await a resolution to the funding disparities.