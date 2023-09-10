Madhya Pradesh: Jan Hunkar Rally Raises Pitch For Bagli’s ‘District’ Status | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for making Bagli a separate district has gained momentum ahead of the assembly polls. On the 31st day of the ongoing protest, a ‘Jan Hunkar Rally’ was carried out to press the long standing demand for district status on the call of Bagli District Banao Abhiyan Committee.

Sharing the information, campaign spokesperson advocate Mukesh Kumar Gurjar, said that Bagli fulfills all criteria for district status. Residents have been demanding district status for the last 14 years now.

Gurjar, while reciting the decision passed in the Hunkar Rally, appealed to the public to take the campaign to everyone’s door step. Members of Muslim community and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, district president, Hukam Patel also extended support to the cause.

Karni Sena warned of boycotting BJP in the region if Bagli district is not formed.

Karnavad municipal council president Parasram Patidar, All India Banjara Sangh vice-president Manohar Singh Nayak, sarpanch sangh block president Nathu Singh Sendhav, Pipri Sarpanch Suresh Rao Patil, Lokesh Jain, Santosh Jain and others also extended support.

Many public representatives associated with the BJP and the Congress were present in the rally. The key members of the committee submitted copies of all the proposals and the 55th memorandum to SDM Anand Malviya.

The protest would continue until Bagli is declared a district before implementation of the model code of conduct. The 2-km-long rally saw a huge crowd from 4 tehsils including 2k women.

They collectively appealed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making Bagli as a new and independent district. Police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.The rally was welcomed at various platforms along the route.

