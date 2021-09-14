Madhya Pradesh: Jalliyakhal beautification to become a reality soon

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Four years of hardwork has removed all obstacles in beautification of Jalliyakhal. The working plan for project worth Rs 14.57 crore was approved after tendering process.

According to information, treatment plant is to be built near Mahendranagar and farmer concerned has also given approval for the required five bighas. Municipal council will give a compensation of about Rs 1.25 crore.

Till the compensation process is completed, contractor can start work of laying sewerage line from new Malipura side. Council officials said that the work would start within a month and contractor would complete the project in a year.

Jalliyakhal is a rain water drainage system. It starts from four-lane over bridge and Naya Malipura in the town and moves towards Rapat Road, Palace area, Bade Shankar Mandir, Hathikhana, Udasi ki Bari, Dargah near Mahendranagar to about 4.4 kilometres in residential settlement. Right now the problem is that 28 drains flowing through the town are fall in this Jalliyakhal and causes problems during monsoon resulting in foul smell pervading the surrounding area and also threatens outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The above-mentioned project would not only solve problem, but it would also help in beautification as well.

The project took a long time to get financial and administrative approvals.

After all approvals were received in March 21, council issued tender and Ahmedabad-based JM Vagasia Company got the tender for the work. After tendering, working drawing made by the company was approved last week and now there was no obstacle in the work.

Council engineer Maheshchandra Soni said that a water treatment plant would be built in Mahendranagar area near Piliyakhal. For this, five bighas of private land has to be acquired. This land was registered in the name of Sampatbai Dhakad and his son. They have also consented to land acquisition.

With this, work of preparing takeover proposal has started. In return, the farmer would be paid compensation of about Rs 1.25 crore. Till the time the acquisition process is completed, the contractor will start the work of laying sewerage line from new Malipura area.

Work will start soon

Jaora chief municipal officer Durga Bamnia said that the working drawing of the Jalliyakhal beautification project has been approved. The process of acquiring five bighas for treatment plant has started. The farmer has also given consent. The work will start soon.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:13 AM IST