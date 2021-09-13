Madhya Pradesh: Jal Jeevan Mission in a mess, authorities are clueless

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The government schools in the Kukshi area reopened from Saturday but the construction work for drinking water and hand wash basin remains incomplete.

The teachers and the authorities are clueless as to who is responsible for the construction of these platforms. According to the information received from sources, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is getting these platforms constructed in schools.

The process of tenders was done through executive engineer office for platform constructions. The work is incomplete and no one seems to be bothered about ensuring the water facilities for school children here.

The teachers of the primary school that is located at the main road said that during the lockdown the school was closed and during the period the construction of the platform began but it is lying incomplete and the small play area of the students is also obstructed due to the incomplete work. The work of water tank is also incomplete, they added.

The said work has been sanctioned under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government. In the sub-plan, there is an underground water tank, a water tank, a pipeline to transport water to the platform tank, and a motor and a PVC tank above. The total cost of each unit is Rs 3 lakh, but currently all these works are incomplete. In this scheme, construction is going on in 38 panchayats, 190 Anganwadis and 232 primary and middle schools under Kukshi tehsil. All the said initiatives are all incomplete.

When contacted block resource coordinator of the education department Rajesh Jamra said constructions, he said that he knows nothing about the work.

CEO of Janpad Panchayat, Virendra Srivastava, did not respond to the phone calls and secretary of gram panchayat Mogra, Mohan Patel, also alleged his ignorance on the matter.

Meanwhile, department sources confirmed that the above work is being done by the PHE department, in which there are different contractor agencies in which the contractors of Gujarat Bhind and Morena are working.

The SDO of the PHE department also did not respond to phone call. When sub-engineer Sunil Kumar Jamra was asked about the works he said, “These works are being done by the PHE department. Due to some reason, we are late but within 15 days or a month. The above works will be completed soon.” When he was asked to whom the tank and the platform work will be handed over to, he said that he is unaware about it.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:30 AM IST