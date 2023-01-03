Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest over Shri Sammed Shikharji, observes bandh in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local Jain community members observed a one-day bandh in Jharda village of Mahidpur tehsil to protest against Jharkhand govt's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth into a tourist spot.

Giving information, Paras Kumar Chordiya said that Jharkhand government's decision to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills would tarnish the sanctity of Shri Sammed Shikharji, the place of salvation for 20 of the total 24 Tirthankaras of the current cycle.

As part of the tourism policy, the Jharkhand government decided to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills but the government’s announcement triggered protests from the Jain community. Jains carried out a vehicle rally across the village to Jain temple and demanded that entire Parshwanath Hill should be declared a holy site (teerth), and no tourist activities involving meat or drugs should be permitted. During which, members of Mukha Mahaveer Youth Club, Mahila Mandal, Bahu Mandal, Balak Mandal and Balika Mandal were present.

