Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest against declaration of Sammed Shikhar Tirtha as tourist place in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Vishwa Jain Sangathan, Jain community took out a silent march in Khachrod in protest against Jharkhand government’s decision to declare Jain pilgrimage Tirtharaj Sammed Sikhar a tourist destination.

The protesters walked up to the police station and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and the Prime Minister to the police station incharge.

They demanded that the Centre and the state government rescind the decision in this regard.

Jain community members claimed that pilgrims from all over the world visit Parasnath Parvat which was a holy religious place of Jainism.

Community members claimed that Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar was the centre of the biggest faith of Sakal Jain Samaj in of Jharkhand.

“We unanimously condemn the Centre and the state government’s decision to declare it as a tourist spot. We took out the silent march as we strongly believe in non-violence,” said Jains.

Community members claimed that Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar was the holy land of 20 Tirthankaras of Jainism. Here 20 out of 24 Tirthankaras had attained salvation.