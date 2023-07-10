 Madhya Pradesh: Jain Social Group Distributes Free Stationery To Students
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Jain Social Group Main of Mandsaur provided free stationery items to 123 children of Government Primary School and Middle School in Mirzapura under educational material distribution campaign. The chief guest of the programme was industrialist Pradeep Kamimi and the special guest was Vijay Duggad, executive president of Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh of Jankupura.

Notably, the group aims to unite different communities and foster a feeling of social responsibility among citizens. The group also promotes health awareness by organising health check-up camps, environmental consciousness by conducting sustainability events and endorsing social equality by helping weaker sections of the society. 

Group president Sanjay Jain Shweta said that if the children are educated then an educated society would be built. For this purpose, the group has provided study materials to more than 500 students in seven schools with the help of social workers.

Sakal Jain Samaj president Pradeep Kamimi said that along with education, the young ones should also adopt values. Education is the backbone of life, but along with studies, students should also participate in sports and social activities. Former president Sanjay Lodha conducted the function and a vote of thanks was proposed by secretary Narendra Chaudhary.

article-image

