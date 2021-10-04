Madhya Pradesh: Jain Sadhvi Niragrasashreeji’s Shatavadhan surprises people

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Jain Sadhvi Niragrasashreeji set new dimensions of Yoga Kriya in Mandsaur on Sunday by accurately displaying the 100 audhanas mentioned by audience in sequence, non-sequence and backward sequence. She was given the title of Shatavadhani for her perfect performance.

In Pt. Madanlal Joshi auditorium located at Sanjay Gandhi Udyan, Jain Sadhvi Niragrasashreeji made a unique display of memory power and meditation power. In the auditorium full of people of the area, she successfully used Shatavadhan Kriya.

She has memorised her mind in a meditative state the names of materials, substances, countries, great personalities, idioms, texts announced by the audience in the ten stages.

On this occasion, Sadhvi Dr Amritrasashreeji while addressing the enlightened people said that Sadhviji was perfect in performing Ardha Sahastravadhan meditations. She has mastered studies in no time with the power of memory.

The youth of Abha Rajendra Jain Tarun Parishad paid obeisance to Sadhviji.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:15 PM IST