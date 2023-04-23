Madhya Pradesh: Jain and Mahila Milan distribute Ikshu Ras in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Jain Milan and Mahila Milan of Dewas distributed Ikshu Ras or sugarcane juice among people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple at Kavi Kalidas Marg. Bhagwan Rishabhdev, also known as Adinath, was the first Tirthankar of the third era of the current time cycle. He was also the first King of the era. Adinath Swami was made to perform Varshi Tapa by King Shreyans on the day of Akshaya Tritiya by donating Ikshu Ras or sugarcane juice after one year of hard penance on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. This imparts the donation a special significance on this day.

The programme was inaugurated by Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple president Indermal Panot, Digambar Jain Social Group’s regional chairman Vimal Jain, Indian Jain Milan National joint minister Dr Pramod Jain. Branch president Veer Mukesh Jain and Veerangana Charu Jain welcomed the guests. President of Digambar Jain Social Group Satpath, Arvind Panot, national executive committee (NEC) member of Bhartiya Jain Milan, Veer Swatantra Kumar Jain, Veer KC Jain Jyotishacharya, vice-president Veer Suresh Chandra Jain and all members of Jain Milan were also present on the occasion.

