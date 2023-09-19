Madhya Pradesh: Jail Inmates Make Chandrayaan Themed Ganesha Idols  

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of creativity and artistry, inmates at Dewas District Jail have fashioned unique clay idols of Lord Ganesha, inspired by the Chandrayaan theme.

The beautifully crafted statue was presented to Collector Rishav Gupta by Jail Superintendent Himani Manvare. According to Manvare, the inmates had diligently created more than 250 clay idols of Lord Ganesha, each a testament to their talent and dedication.

These idols have been generously gifted to various departments, spreading the spirit of the festive season throughout the community.

Additionally, a dedicated stall has been established outside the prison premises to provide an opportunity for the public to purchase these remarkable clay statues.

This initiative not only showcases the artistic capabilities of the inmates but also fosters a sense of contribution and connection with society.

