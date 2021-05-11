Madhya Pradesh: Jab job to resume in Jaora today

Jaora: Residents of 45+ of age could not get their Covid jabs due to the unavailability of the anti-Covid vaccine on Monday. The centre remained closed on Tuesday, too, and the vaccination will resume on Wednesday.

A total of 2,700 doses of vaccine have been delivered in town which will be allotted in Government and Primary Health Centres.

A plan will be chalked out to prioritise second dose of vaccine. The last session on Saturday was wrapped up soon as only 140 doses were left in the vaccination centre and the rest had to return high and dry.

At present, 75 per cent of residents have received their first dose but are waiting for the second. Vaccination in PHC holds significance as the second wave of novel coronavirus infection is raging in rural areas.

It is important to get the second dose after the first dose of vaccine within the fixed period but due to the shortage of doses, the vaccination session in PHC was suspended from the last 15 days.

Though people above 18 have registered for the vaccination programme through CoWin app but it could not be scheduled due to the shortage of vaccine. District Vaccination In-charge Varsha Kuril informed that they have received 2700 doses of vaccine for people above 45 years of age which will be distributed in Government and PHC vaccination centres.