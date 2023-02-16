Madhya Pradesh: Issues related to advancement of college discussed at Public Participation Committee meet in Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of Public Participation Committee (PPC) was organised at Government College, Sailana in Ratlam district on Thursday. Committee vice president SDM Manish Jain presided over the meeting. Jain suggested for providing uninterrupted transport facility to the students, faculty, staff and visitors and proposed for construction of cafeteria, free of cost wi-fi facility and beautification of garden.

President Dinesh Kumawat Asra agreed to the suggestions of Jain and also assured to speed up the shed work at college from MP fund. Committee secretary and Principal Dr SC Jain expressed gratitude on behalf of the college for proposing advancement of college in the interest of the students. He also ensured to maintain the quality of construction of additional rooms and solve drinking water crisis at the college.

Professor Manohar Jain threw light on the formation and objectives of PPC. Annual magazine of the college was also released at the end of the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Sourabh Lal while Dr RP Patidar proposed a vote of thanks.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)