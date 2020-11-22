Madhya Pradesh: ‘Issue show-cause notice to 43 Anganwadi workers‘, says Barwani collector

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma took a review meeting of Health and Women and Child Development department on Saturday at development block headquarters pertaining to the works of officials, supervisors and ground staff.

Verma said that district Barwani being the aspirational district of policy commission, they should render their official duties as service so that district is included among the leading districts in the schemes pertaining to health and women and child development. Verma said that the ground staff that performs well would be honoured with citations and those who under-perform despite warnings and counseling will be suspended.

He appreciated the Asha workers, ANM and anganwadi workers for getting 100% institutional deliveries done. He gave instructions to the officials of others regions to get 100% institutionalized deliveries done.

Verma asked to release the show cause notice to the 43 anganwadi workers not reporting in their head offices and to suspend them if even after that they don’t report.

Collector instructed the block level officials and supervisors of both the departments to enter the information they receive during inspections on Google sheet without fail. He verified the information entered on the ANM tablet through the app during the meeting itself.