Madhya Pradesh: IRREGULARITIES IN MGNREGA WORK: Dhar district CEO issues notices to 5 gram panchayat secretaries, 5 employment assistants, 4 sarpanchs

Following this, administration dismissed five employment assistants and suspended five gram panchayat secretaries for opening bank accounts in the name of labourers who didn’t exist. These labourers were shown employed under MGNREGA scheme and the money was deposited in their bank accounts. Case has been registered against four village sarpanchs under Section 40 and 92 of Indian Penal Code.

All sarpanchs, employment assistants and panchayat secretaries will submit their reply in the case before CEO Verma. After reviewing the reply, he will take next course of action.

Those involved in irregularities include sarpanch Kailash Bhuriya, panchayat secretary Charansingh Vasunia and employment assistant Khemraj Bamniya from Bachiya gram panchayat, sarpanch Santubai, secretary Rupsingh Bhabar, employment assistant Harisingh from Bimrod gram panchayat, sarpanch Vishnubai Meda, secretary and employment assistant Rakesh Solanki from Bhangarh gram panchayat, secretary Sunil Garud and employment secretary Mukesh Bhabar from Khakhedi gram panchayat and sarpanch Krushnabai Bherulal, employment secretary and panchayat secretary Magansingh of Shyampur Thakur gram panchayat. Post of sarpanch is vacant in Khakhedi gram panchayat after the death of sarpanch.