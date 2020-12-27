Madhya Pradesh: IRREGULARITIES IN MGNREGA WORK: Dhar district CEO issues notices to 5 gram panchayat secretaries, 5 employment assistants, 4 sarpanchs

Sardarpur (Dhar district): Dhar district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Santosh Verma has issued notices to five gram panchayat secretaries, five employment assistants and four sarpanches from five gram panchayats under Sardarpur tehsil and summoned them to appear before him on December 29. Generally, district panchayat CEO has powers of Additional District Magistrate and can hold court.
Notice has been sent to them to file reply in the case related to financial irregularities they allegedly committed in the works allocated under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Free Press had raised the issue prominently on financial irregularities in MGNREGA work.
Following this, administration dismissed five employment assistants and suspended five gram panchayat secretaries for opening bank accounts in the name of labourers who didn’t exist. These labourers were shown employed under MGNREGA scheme and the money was deposited in their bank accounts. Case has been registered against four village sarpanchs under Section 40 and 92 of Indian Penal Code.
All sarpanchs, employment assistants and panchayat secretaries will submit their reply in the case before CEO Verma. After reviewing the reply, he will take next course of action.
Those involved in irregularities include sarpanch Kailash Bhuriya, panchayat secretary Charansingh Vasunia and employment assistant Khemraj Bamniya from Bachiya gram panchayat, sarpanch Santubai, secretary Rupsingh Bhabar, employment assistant Harisingh from Bimrod gram panchayat, sarpanch Vishnubai Meda, secretary and employment assistant Rakesh Solanki from Bhangarh gram panchayat, secretary Sunil Garud and employment secretary Mukesh Bhabar from Khakhedi gram panchayat and sarpanch Krushnabai Bherulal, employment secretary and panchayat secretary Magansingh of Shyampur Thakur gram panchayat. Post of sarpanch is vacant in Khakhedi gram panchayat after the death of sarpanch.
