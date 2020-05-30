Madhya Pradesh: Irked over mismanagement in procurement farmers block uparjan kendra’s gate

Alot: Currently, mandis in the state are busy weighing wheat, gram and other crops and procuring it from farmers at minimum support prize. However, mismanagement at the Uparjan Kendra has irked the farmers. On Friday the agitated, the farmers closed down the centre’s gate and did not let anyone enter the premises.

According to farmers, most mandis are running short of gunny bags, weighers and or space for farmers to stay queued. They said that the mandi employees do not weigh their produce accurately. There is also a problem in the token system allotted to them for weighing of their produce.

To protest the mismanagement at the procurement centres, farmers staged a protest at the entry gate and did not let anyone enter the complex. Mandi in-charge immediately informed naib tehsildar Kailash Dawar and food department officials, who then reached the scene with police. Farmers blocking the gate caused a traffic jam on the outside of the premises.

Food inspector Akash Gaur reached the centre and heard out the farmers’ problems. The farmers told him that centre in-charge Dadu Singh has only distributed 41 tokens in all, but there are 49 stacks of gram pulse. They also accused Singh of adding traders’ stock. Dawar instructed Singh to take actions against the traders.

Dawar said that they have made arrangements for gunny bags so that farmers do not face further problems.