Madhya Pradesh: Irked by fake promises, campaign launched in Mandsaur against fake drinking water schemes

Mandsaur: The people of Mandsaur are being cheated again and again in the name of drinking water schemes.

For which, under the aegis of Congress and Youth INTUC, a grand signature campaign has been started demanding strict action against those responsible for the spread of schemes on Tuesday.

The signature campaign was started by offering flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square.

Addressing the programme, Congress District president Navkrishna Patil told that how Congress always worked with the thinking of development and now schemes worth crores are being spread continuously under the rule of BJP.

State Congress secretary and district president of Yuva INTUC, Surendra Kumawat told that strict action should be taken against the culprits of Chambal scheme, for which a grand signature campaign has been started today.

Due to the spread of schemes worth crores of rupees, the responsible public representatives and officials do not mind, but now Mandsaur will not sit silent, that is why the signature campaign has been started by the Congress with the general public.

Congress District president Navkrishna Patil, State Congress secretary Surendra Kumawat, INTUC leader Vikram Vidyarthi, Congress general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Youth Congress State General secretary Somil Nahata were present in the grand signature campaign.