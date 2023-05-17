 Madhya Pradesh: Int’l player Jyoti Chauhan is MP Football Assn brand ambassador
Jyoti strived hard to achieve her goal both on-field and off the field, and her hard work paid off.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jyoti Chauhan, a promising International football player from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Football Association's brand ambassador. Jyoti comes from a poor family and her appointment will encourage tribal girls in the tribal-dominating area. Jyoti Chauhan is currently playing for Dinomi Duke Club in Croatia, Europe. Earlier, Jyoti participated in Indian Women's Football Camp three times.

She brought laurels to the state by participating in country's biggest football tournament Indian Women's League (IWL). She played for country's biggest club, Gokulam Kerala. Not only this, she represented Madhya Pradesh 12 times in national tournament. Born in a poor family she lost her father at an early age. Jyoti strived hard to achieve her goal both on-field and off the field, and her hard work paid off.

Notably, Free Press highlighted her achievement on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Meanwhile, Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, SDM Rahul Chauhan, SDOP Ashutosh Patel, assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Supriya Bisen, sports coach Shailendra Pal have congratulated Jyoti on being appointed brand ambassador of the Football Association.

article-image

