Madhya Pradesh: Interstate Illegal Arms Manufacturing Gang Busted In Dhar, 2 Held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, arrested two members of a gang in Dhar district in connection with allegedly running an interstate illegal arms smuggling network. The police also conducted raids at the site and recovered arms and ammunition from an illegal weapon factory. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on the suspects' residence in Baria village, located within the Gandhwani police jurisdiction.

This operation was part of the ongoing 'Operation Prahar'. During the raid, the police caught the accused red-handed while they were in the process of manufacturing illegal firearms. The police seized a total of 10 illegal firearms including 12-bore pistols along with various manufacturing equipment. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 90,000.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sangat Singh Sikligar of Dhar and Surjeet Singh Sikligar of Burhanpur district. Sangat has a notable criminal history, with four cases of illegal firearms registered against him, including three in Rajasthan and one in Madhya Pradesh. Surjeet Singh also has a prior case registered against him in Burhanpur.

In addition to the firearms, the police recovered various tools and materials used in the manufacturing process, including iron rods, magazines and other equipment necessary for illegal arms production. Both accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Arms Act including Section 25(1)(a), 25(1-A), and 25(1-AA). Further investigation was underway