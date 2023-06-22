Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Celebrated At Himalayan Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of students participated in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Himalayan Academy, Radhaganj on Wednesday.
Divya Yoga Sansthan, founder and Yoga guru Rajesh Bairagi appeared as guest and imparted training to young students on key aspects of Yoga. In his address, Bairagi highlighted benefits of yoga for student’s overall well-being, especially their physical and mental health.
Yoga guru Bairagi also encouraged students to continue Yoga...
He also encouraged students to continue performing Yoga with the same passion and reap its multiple benefits, especially Yoga Asanas such as Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Tadasana, Divya Yoga Sansthan, Divya Yoga Sansthan, Halasana and others. Alok Pilot, Mod Singh Dhakad, Sanjay Verma also attended the event.
