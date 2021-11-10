Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state gang busted, 3 held, oil worth Rs 15L recovered

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kishanganj police busted an inter-state gang involved in stealing from trucks on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway. Police recovered goods worth Rs 15 lakh from them, said sub-divisional officer (police) Vinod Sharma said.

Earlier, Kapoor Messiah, a resident Punjab filed a police complaint here at Kishanganj police station on October 15.

The complainant informed police that he had come to Mhow from Faridabad, Haryana with more than 1500 cartons of Servo oil.

There is a depot of Survo oil at Pigdambar Umaria, located on Mhow - Indore road. The complainant said he had parked his truck with registration no DL1Z/C6234 on the roadside and slept in the cabin. After some time, he felt that his truck was shaking. He immediately woke up and went to the rear of the truck to check what was going on.

Kapoor Messiah found that some unidentified persons shifted cartons of Servo oil from his truck to another truck. As the complainant raised alarm, the accused fled from the site with their truck towards Pithampur.

Based on the statement of the complainant, Kishanganj police circulate information among their informers. They received a tip-off about the same gang operating in Gujarat. Based on feedback provided by the informers, police rushed to Godhra and detained gang leader Musawa and raided his place.

Later other gang members including Mohd Qasim and Mohd Ojifa, Sufiyan were arrested from Godhra, who informed police that Musa and his son Omar arrange vehicles for them. Police recovered material worth Rs 15 lakh from them.

