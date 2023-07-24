Madhya Pradesh: Inter-District Gang Of Thieves Busted, 3 Held | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested three persons and claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of thieves, said officials on Monday. Police also recovered stolen items, including ornaments and 11 motorcycles worth Rs 5.5 lakh.

The police said that on April 3, a theft was reported from rural area of Sendhwa wherein the thieves had barged into a house and decamped with jewellery and cash.

An FIR was registered and investigation launched. In a similar instance, police reported a theft from dreamland city on June 24, 2023 where the thieves made away with jewellery and cash from a house.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. On the instructions of SP Puneet Gehlot, a special team led by SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan was formed.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed three persons in Tanda region of Dhar district. Those arrested were identified as Kamal Singh Mandloi (40) and Chhagan Davar (27) of Gandhwani and Aayush Rathore (23) of Dhar district.

The gang confessed to thefts at two places in Sendhwa and two places in Maheshwar. Another member of gang Gulab Singh Bhuriya (35) of Kokri village under Gandhwani was absconding. TI Rajesh Yadav, Sub inspector Chhagan Singh Chouhan and team played commendable role. SP has announced Rs 10,000 prize for the team.

