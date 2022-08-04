e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Inner Wheel Club observes Breastfeeding Week

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Inner Wheel Club celebrated Breastfeeding Week at Anganwadi No.2 under the direction of project officer Priyanka Jaisawal in the presence of supervisor Asha Sen.

Club members presented a weighing machine along with milk packets that were given to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

In the programme Sunita Jain and Kusum Vagade while explaining to the women, said that mother's milk is like nectar. On this occasion Inner Wheel president Neelu Saxena, vice president Saroj Tiwari, Chandrakanta Sharma, AnjanaTyagi, Sunita Jain, Manjula Jhawar and Anganwadi worker Uma Tiwari, assistant Shobha Rojerkar etc. were present.

