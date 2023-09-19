Madhya Pradesh: Inner Wheel Club Donates Food Items To Old Age Home | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Inner Wheel Club of Mhow Cantt for the last six years has been providing service to the old age home people in Khalghat where 40 senior citizens are staying.

This year to mark the nutrition week the members donated healthy food items mainly millets, groundnuts sabudana, oil, sugar, rajgira, sighada flour etc. Blankets, bedsheets, towels, men’s and women's wear were also distributed.

Yoga Guru Rajni Singh shared yoga tips, with them, bhajans sung by Vaneesha Yadav were the main attraction for all the elderly people.

Club president Shobha Soni and secretary Pratibha Chaurasia thanked the caretaker of the old age home. Programme coordinators were Jyoti Singh and Rashida Abbasi.

Asha Sharma, Manju Tiwari, Veena Goyal, Dr Shobha Jain, Dr Vandana Jaiswal, Dr Richa Thakkar, Laxmi Upadhyay, Ashima Rajawat, Rashida Kanchwala contributed towards this noble cause.

