Madhya Pradesh: Inflation no more a dayan to BJP leaders

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress members under direction of Malhargarh Assembly constituency candidate Parshuram Sisodia and Block Congress president Kishore Goyal staged a protest at Badwan Fanta with LPG cylinder and bullock carts.

During protest lasting for over two hours, they garlanded LPG cylinder and took out rally on a bullock cart. The rally ended at tehsildar office, where the congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to the president of India to tehsildar Ramkrishna Ahirwar addressing.

Sisodia said that the BJP used to term as inflation a dayan during Manmohan Singh's government of Congress and now it has become a darling for the Modi government. Now BJP leader, minister or chief minister of BJP are no longer raising their voice against inflation. Are they not aware of high LPG, petrol, diesel, electricity rates, which are already skyrocketing.

Sisodia further said that the MLA and the state finance minister Jagdish Deora in Kunchdod on Monday said that our government is sensitive about the farmers, I urge them that nothing will happen by being sensitive. He said that he has the key to the treasure, I’m just requesting him to please use the key and pay compensation to the farmers of Malhargarh assembly constituency for their crop loss due to yellow mosaic disease.

Block Congress president Kishore Goyal also addressed the gathering and accused the BJP government of destroying democracy in the country.

Goyal said that they already began their mission from the Mandi elections. It has been 10 years since the Mandi elections, 7 years have passed since the panchayat elections, in this way the work of destroying democratic institution is on. On the other hand, BJP talks about nationalism, what nationalism do they want to bring in the country, Goyal questioned.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard dies of old age in Van Vihar National Park

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:08 PM IST