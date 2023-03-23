Madhya Pradesh: Industries should use their CSR funds to help the needy, says Dhar Collector

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in cooperation with Act-Eve Education and Social Welfare Society presented 30 sets of furniture to the Jawahar Nagar located government school on Wednesday.

District collector Rishav Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion. Gupta said if the government and social organisations work together to help the needy in the society, the condition and direction of the society can be changed.

Competent social workers and industries of the city should co-operate with the people working in this direction with an open mind. Collector Gupta appreciated the work being done by Act-Eve Foundation and the quality of furniture. Gupta also planted saplings in the school premises.

Act-Eve Foundation president Mohan Verma and senior manager of Sun Pharma Industries Vivek Bhargava informed that 160 furniture sets worth Rs 5 lakh are to be given by Sun Pharma in five government schools.

Collector Gupta was welcomed on behalf of the school by head teacher Nasreen Sheikh and Act-Eve Foundation president Mohan Verma.

Organisation secretary Kishore Asnani and the team presented a memento to collector Gupta. Vivek Bhargava and Kamlesh Devikar, senior managers of Sun Pharma, educationists Vijay Srivastava, CASM Jain, BRC Kishore Verma were present as guests in the programme.