Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s RTI activists seek police action against people who attacked their colleague, demand protection

Indore: The members of The Association of RTI Activists submitted a memorandum to Inspector General of Police (Indore zone) Yogesh Deshmukh on Saturday requesting him for action against unidentified people who recently attacked association vice president Sanjay Mishra under Aerodrome police station area.

Association general secretary Ashish Singh said RTI activists go miles to reveal the corrupt faces in the society. They act as a fifth pillar of democracy. Such attack on RTI activist is wrong and serious action should be taken against those involved, he added.

Association members requested IG Deshmukh to issue orders for unbiased investigation into the case. Singh said some people attacked Mishra about which complaints were made to police regarding the attack but no further investigation was done. He also requested IG to provide police protection to activist Mishra and his family.