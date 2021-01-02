Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s day and night temperature increase by seven and eight degrees Celsius in two days

Indore: With the change in wind pattern, city’s weather took a U-turn as both night and day temperature rose above normal level.

The day temperature was hovering around 19 degrees Celsius while the night temperature was 8 degrees Celsius two days back. It jumped by seven and eight degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature on December 30 was 19.8 degrees Celsius while night temperature was 8.8 degrees Celsius.

“Friday’s night temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees above normal. Change in weather is due to change in wind pattern but the temperature will drop again in next couple of days,” a meteorological department official said.

He said the confluence of south westerlies accompanied by western disturbance and lower level south easterlies are likely over plains of north-west and adjoining areas of central India on January 3-4.

“Under the influence of above systems, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall over western Himalayan region will occur from January 4-6. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or hailstorm at isolated places are likely in north-west Madhya Pradesh after two days,” the department official said.