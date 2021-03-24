Madhya Pradesh: Indore's Bunty-Babli’s run ends, arrested for stealing jewelry worth Rs 10 lakh

Indore: Their run ended on Wednesday. They finally were caught. City’s very own Bunty and Babli ran out of luck. City police on Wednesday arrested a couple with stolen gold and silver worth Rs 10 lakh in Chandan Nagar area. The couple used to visit jewellery shops on the pretext of buying items. They have, so far, they confessed to have committed theft at four shops. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to DIG Manish Kapooria, the subordinates were instructed to curb crimes like theft and robbery by collecting information about the suspects. On instruction, Chandan Nagar police team started to collect information about the accused in some incidents in their area. The police team examined the CCTVs of some spots and with the help of technical evidence, 40-year-old Kailash Pawar, resident of Betma police station jurisdiction and his wife Maya were detained.

In sustained questioning, the couple allegedly confessed to stealing about 80 grams of gold jewellery from a shop in Sirpur area a few days ago.