Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s advocates to abstain from work for 3 days from Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The advocates of the Indore Bar Association will abstain from work for three days from Thursday after the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh issued an order to observe a strike by abstaining from work from March 23 to protest against the High Court’s instruction to prioritise 25 old pending cases and resolve them within three months.

The State Bar Council gave the strike call after a meeting held on Saturday last week. The Bar wanted the High Court to take back these instructions till March 21, but the court did not do so.

The association’s president Gopal Kacholiya and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said the High Court had instructed that 25 cases shall be shortlisted and disposed within three months. In this way, the courts were instructed to dispose of 100 cases a year in each respective court. Cases pending for years would be considered on a priority in this module.

“We (the advocates) are facing several problems with these instructions. Our clients are also inconvenienced as there is a risk of ‘injustice’ in judgment due to fast trials. Also, there’s no leniency in getting dates and advocates at times have to forgo family matters too,” said association members.

Indore Bar Association’s secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said, “We are with the State Bar Council and support its decision and will follow it. We are also suffering in the same manner as other advocates in the state.”

PROBLEMS FACED BY ADVOCATES

*On several occasions, hearing goes on till 8 pm due to which advocates do not get adequate time to prepare for the next day

*Due to the three-month deadline, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get dates

*The focus of the court is deviated on the listed pending cases due to which new cases or petitions are getting rejected or judgment on the same is getting delayed

* Advocates are stressed out due to the deadlines