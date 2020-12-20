Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s 10-year-old girl treated wrongly, hospital says allegations by parents are baseless

Indore: The family members of a 10-year-old girl lodged a written complaint with police in Sarafa police station against doctors of Sourabh Hospital for medical negligence in her treatment. The hospital is located in Khajuri Bazaar.
The family members also alleged that the doctors applied plaster on girl’s leg though she didn’t have fracture due to which her leg burnt. Complainant Ravishankar Verma, father of victim Tanishka Verma, who shared his complaint with media on Saturday, alleged that he admitted her daughter in Sourabh Hospital on November 23, 2020, for treatment of typhoid.
“Dr Sushil Khandelwal administered medicines through bottles and also told us about a fracture in her leg after which he called Dr Harlalka for further treatment. After applying plaster, my daughter’s leg did not move after which I took her to Aurobindo Hospital where doctors told me that she didn’t have a fracture and her leg burnt due to unnecessary plaster,” Verma stated in his complaint while demanding action against doctors.
When contacted, Sourabh Hospital’s Dr Sushil Khandelwal rubbished the allegations as baseless and said patient was admitted in serious condition as she was getting treated for other diseases by different doctors. “I treated her for a fracture and as she had a fracture due to accident. Dr Harlalka treated her for the same.” He said that the patient was healthy when discharged.
