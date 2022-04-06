Madhya Pradesh: Indore truck operators’ plea to chief minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Truck Operators’ and Transporters’ Association has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking tax of registration on the basis of bill of the commercial vehicle and not at ‘Google’ price. “RTO officials in Indore are taking lifetime registration tax from commercial vehicles, but not at the price of the vehicle cost and at the price mentioned in ‘Google’,” president of ITOTA CL Mukati said.

Giving an example about this, he said that, if a vehicle is being bought at Rs 36 lakh, lifetime registration should be taken at the same cost and not at the price shown on Google.

“The Madhya Pradesh government takes the highest tax from truck owners in the country due to which many owners get their vehicles registered in another state which is a loss of revenue for the government. We were already hit by Covid-19 and the fuel price hike and these unnecessary taxes damage the state’s image, as well,” he said along with an appeal to the government to take action against the procedure immediately.

However, RTO officials said the price of vehicles was being updated by headquarters on the system and tax was taken on the same basis. “Anyone may take a vehicle at any price, but we take tax according to the price fixed by the department,” the officials added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:00 AM IST