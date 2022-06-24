Madhya Pradesh: Indore tops in every field, a symbol of development

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that if Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country, Indore is its heartbeat, BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Indore is doing the work in meeting all the parameters of development, coming first in every field and moving towards being a fast developing city.

“Whether it’s a matter of clinching the ‘Cleanest City’ tag for five times in a row, or Smart City project works, or water-plus city status, or ‘Eat Right Challenge’, Indore is fulfilling every parameter of development,” he said while campaigning in the Indore-3 Assembly constituency with local MLA Akash Vijayvargiya by his side.

He credited the BJP for every achievement made by the city in the past 22 years.

Bhargav toured Jabran Colony, Agrawal Nagar, Janki Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Abhinav Nagar, Parag Nagar, Modi Complex, Chitawad and other places.

Apart from Vijayvarigya, former MLA Gopikrishna Nema, Govind Malu, Jagmohan Verma, Umesh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bakshi, Harish Dagur and others accompanied him.

BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive said that Bhargav would campaign in Depalpur and the Indore-1 constituency on Friday.