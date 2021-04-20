Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 1,753 new cases, the highest so far in a single

Indore: Indore reported 1,753 new cases on Monday, which is the highest so far in a single since the outbreak of the pandemic.

These cases were detected after 9,554 samples were tested during the day taking rate of positive patients to 18.35%, and corona tally to 92,768. Eight deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 1,062, so far.

According to CMHO bulletin, reports of samples received till Monday was 10,64,516. As many as 7,664 samples tested negative on Monday.

Department took 9,263 more samples for testing, including 5,789 RTPCR samples and 3,473 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 12,324 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 79,382 patients have been discharged so far.