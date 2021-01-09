Madhya Pradesh: Indore receives light rain due to cyclonic circulation in Arabian sea, day remains cloudy

Indore: Due to cyclonic circulation in Arabian sea and rise in temperature in city, the weather took a twist again as light showers continued since morning on Saturday. City sky was enveloped with dark clouds, which gave a feeling of a usual day in monsoon season.

Light rain began on Friday night, which continued till Saturday noon while the morning also remained misty as the visibility dropped to 1,000 metres at 8 am.

“Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Southeast Arabian Sea to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels; isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Maharashtra and Goa, Gujarat, and West Madhya Pradesh,” regional meteorological department officials said.

They added that the clouds will start getting clear from Sunday but mornings will remain foggy. However, the cloudy weather kept the night temperature 8 degrees above normal. It was 18 degrees Celsius. About 1.8 mm rainfall has been recorded since Friday night. The humidity on Saturday morning was 95 percent.