Madhya Pradesh: Indore police nabs two from Bhopal for chain snatching, suspects involvement in other crimes too

Indore: Two persons associated with a gang indulged in chain snatching were arrested by the Indore police from Bhopal on Saturday. Two gold chains and their motorcycle were recovered from them. They are being questioned about other such crimes in the city.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that a woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in the Juni Indore area on February 11, 2021. She was on her way home on her scooter when two bikers snatched her gold chain in Bairathi Colony. The police then had registered a case against unidentified persons and a search was on for them.

The police examined the CCTVs installed near the spot. The faces of the suspects were captured in a CCTV. During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused are from Bhopal and they are also associated with Irani Gang, which is indulged in such crime.

Later, a police team was sent to Bhopal. The police collected information about the accused and managed to arrest them. The accused have been identified as Hasan Ali and Abbas Ali, the residents of Irani Dera area in Bhopal. A motorcycle used in the crime and two gold chains were recovered from the accused. Police believed that the accused were indulged in other such crimes in the city.