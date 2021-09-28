Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation's cleanliness drive, MLA wields the broom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out cleanliness drive on Monday in 11 zones of the city in which five departments of IMC along with NGOs and public representatives participated.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that along with the cleanliness drive, the IMC teams also found out whether roads were damaged due to waterlogging.

Teams of IMC’s health department, public works department, electricity department, drainage department and horticulture department conducted the drives in the areas of the city under Zone 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 17, 18 and 19.

The drive was conducted along the busiest roads and also in the colonies and residential areas.

The electricity department team checked the street lights and also saw whether any wire was dangling.

Weeds growing on the dividers, rotaries and in green belt were removed by IMC’s horticulture (garden) department. New saplings were planted in place of dead plants. The health team also inspected public urinals.

Mendola wields the broom

MLA Ramesh Mendola wielded the broom along the 1.2 km stretch from Patnipura Square to Pardeshipura Square as part of the cleanliness drive and under 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav drive.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:36 AM IST