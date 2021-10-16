Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation sends design of proposed overhead water tank to DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has sent the design of the proposed overhead water tank near IT Park to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya seeking land on UTD campus.

The IMC had mentioned the place and size of land it requires on the UTD campus for constructing an overhead water tank.

It is to be noted that the district administration and sought land from DAVV for shifting a temple and police station at Bhanwarkuan Square for widening two left turns there. Besides, IMC had sought land for constructing overhead water tank.

The executive council of DAVV had approved proposal for giving away university land for all three purposed with some riders.

It was decided that IMC would remove all encroachments on land and give exemption in property tax to the university.

“None of the conditions put forth by the university has been met by the IMC as yet,” said a senior officer of DAVV.

After receiving the design from IMC, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that there are still certain things which are needed to be discussed with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

DAVV is still trying to convince municipal officers that they should find some other place for constructing overhead water tank as it is hitting their academic expansion plans.

DAVV wants to construct new academic blocks and that requires space. In such a time, district administration and IMC have put it in a tight spot.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:46 AM IST