Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation engineer's salary increment cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal cancelled the salary increment of the IMC executive engineer (Narmada Department) Sanjeev Shrivastava for not resolving over 510 complaints received on CM Helpline within 100 days - the set time limit.

The IMC commissioner Pal issued notice to the EE Shrivastava on his negligence towards the complaints. Earlier, the commissioner had also issued the show cause notice to Shrivastava ordering him to respond within two days. Shrivastava did not respond to it after which the commissioner cancelled his salary increment, said IMC officials.

The IMC officials said that there were 396 level 1 complaints, 41 of level two, 27 of level three and 46 of level 4 complaints which were pending.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:51 PM IST