e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,632 new cases, 40 deaths, 1,744 recoveriesPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 91% effective in kids
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:51 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation engineer's salary increment cancelled

The IMC commissioner Pal issued notice to the EE Shrivastava on his negligence towards the complaints.
Staff Reporter
IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal |

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal cancelled the salary increment of the IMC executive engineer (Narmada Department) Sanjeev Shrivastava for not resolving over 510 complaints received on CM Helpline within 100 days - the set time limit.

The IMC commissioner Pal issued notice to the EE Shrivastava on his negligence towards the complaints. Earlier, the commissioner had also issued the show cause notice to Shrivastava ordering him to respond within two days. Shrivastava did not respond to it after which the commissioner cancelled his salary increment, said IMC officials.

The IMC officials said that there were 396 level 1 complaints, 41 of level two, 27 of level three and 46 of level 4 complaints which were pending.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: BJP to start door-to-door campaign in MP bypoll areas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal