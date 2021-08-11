Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner inspects MR 5 road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal carried out inspection of MR 5 Road on Tuesday. She instructed officials to mark the locations on the road which are causing obstruction.

IMC commissioner Pal instructed the concerned officials that they must immediately start the work of the road. She also instructed them to ensure that no new construction comes up in the planned area of the road which could act as an obstruction.

She also instructed the officials to conduct a removal drive of the building or encroachments which comes in the way of the development of the road. She also inspected the road map of the road.

A budget of Rs 55 crore has been proposed for MR 5 road between Indore Wire Factory to Bada Bangadda. The road length will be 5.6 km and its width will be 45-metres.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:50 AM IST