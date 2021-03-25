Madhya Pradesh: Indore Lokayukta team nabs SI BP Tiwari accepting bribe from a complaint

Badnawar: Indore Lokayukta team on Thursday trapped one sub-inspector BP Tiwari accepting bribe from a complaint. Lokayukta SDP Dinesh Patel informed that Tiwari is posted at Badnawar police station and was asking bribe from the complainant threatening to send him to jail.

SDP Patel informed that on March 18, complainant Dharmendra Rao of Hariyakhedi, Ratlam lodged a complaint against Tiwari claiming that the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 threatening to send him to jail for not taking bail in the criminal case lodged against him in Badnawar police station.

After verifying his complaint, on Thursday, a team of special establishments of police laid a trap and caught Tiwari red-handed accepting bribe. A case has been registered against Tiwari under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Patel informed that on February 23, complainant Dharmendra Rao and other unidentified persons were booked for abusing, threatening to kill and vandalising vehicles under various sections at Badnawar police station. Dharmendra Rao seeking bail from the court under the above-mentioned case.

Meanwhile, the police department acting into the matter line-attached sub-inspector Tiwari.