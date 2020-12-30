Madhya Pradesh: Indore IG conducts inspection of Burhanpur police

Burhanpur: The annual inspection of district Burhanpur police was done by the Inspector General of Police Indore, Yogesh Deshmukh.

Since last one month Burhanpur police have been preparing for this inspection. The cleanliness arrangements of police line, documentation, maintenance of arms and vehicles, guard of honour and police darbar, all come under inspection. SP of Burhanpur, Rahul Kumar Lodha had given instructions and suggestions to Station Incharge AP Singh to make Lalbagh police station an organised and excellent police station.

Singh, More get cash reward

IG Deshmukh took salute from the quarter guard and then inspected all the branches. Police darbar was conducted too. Lalbagh police station was inspected and Station Incharge AP Singh was given a cash prize of Rs 2,000 for maintaining the police station in an organised manner. Cash prize of Rs 1,000 to head constable More, Rs 1,000 to constable Ram Gopal Verma and cash prizes were given to others too by IG Deshmukh.

‘Strict action will be taken against organised crime’

IG Yogesh Deshmukh while speaking to the media said that clear instructions have been given by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take strict action against anti social elements involved in organized crime. In cases of encroachment removal too, police give protection, he added. He said that the work of the police is primarily to prevent and curb crime and the work of the police department is stressful. Khargone DIG and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha were present with IG Deshmukh.