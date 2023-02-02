Madhya Pradesh: Indore gets 17 more ambulances including three ALSs

Ambulance | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to decrease the response time in case of emergency, the health department has got 17 new ambulances for Indore to cater to emergency health services.

According to health department officials, with these 17 new ambulances, the total number of ambulances in the district reached 51 including seven Advanced Life Support (ALS) and 18 Basic Life Support (BLS) while 26 ambulances are used to help pregnant women and infants in reaching hospitals.

“The new 17 ambulances include three ALS ambulances which also complete the requirement of ALSs in the district as per the guidelines of the government. As per the guidelines, there must be at least one ALS over the population of five lakhs,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya told the media.

A private agency is operating the ambulance services in the state and the government has recently changed the agency.

“We have ample number of ALS in the district while the number of BLS is also increasing continuously as we have 18 BLS and we require at least 28 in the district on the basis of the norms of having at least one BLS on per lakh population, “The district will get 22 more BLS ambulances very soon. The process for adding new ambulances is undergoing,” CMHO Dr Saitya added.

With the addition of new ambulances, the total number of ambulances in the district will increase to 73.

